A man has been arrested in Hungary in connection with the murder in Paris last weekend of former Argentine rugby international Federico Aramburu.
Aramburu, 42, died last weekend after being shot in the French capital’s upmarket Boulevard St-Germain area after he had been involved in an altercation in a bar.
He won 22 caps for Argentina and also played for French clubs such as Biarritz and Perpignan.
He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or centre.