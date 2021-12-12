Briton Sunny Edwards retained the IBF flyweight title after defeating Jayson Mama. Image Credit: Sunny Edwards Twitter

Dubai: Sunny Edwards successfully retained his IBF flyweight title after defeating Jayson Mama in a unanimous decision at Probellum Revolution at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday.

The action-packed card was held in front of a huge crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and was broadcast to millions of fans across the globe, with the very best fighters from around the world on display.

Some of the biggest names from the world of boxing were in attendance, including Roy Jones Jr, Michael Buffer, Regis Prograis, and new Probellum signings Pat and Luke McCormack, along with celebrities such as Abdu Rozik and Adam Saleh.

The main event saw Briton Edwards put on a masterclass to defeat the Filipino, while the card also saw victories for the likes of Bakhodir Jalolov, Jono Carroll, Anthony de Bruijn plus many more.

Edwards (17-0, 4 knockouts) was a level above throughout the fight, even overcoming a nasty cut early into the contest that could have potentially caused an issue. The 25-year-old ensured that wouldn’t be the case though, dominating proceedings and dropping Mama (16-1, 9 knockouts) in round 10.

Mama lasted the distance, but there was only one winner in the end, with all three judges scoring it heavily in the favour of Edwards, as he extended his unbeaten record in style.

“In the second round my right eye was completely covered in blood at one point, but I’m a warrior and came through it. Mama is a great fighter and a great contender, and I’m sure his time will come in the future.

“I came here to fight Mama, and I did that and prepared hard and trained diligently, but I want to be in the big fights now. I want the Ring Magazine and WBC belt. That was my mandatory, and now I want Julio Cesar Martinez. I’m coming!”

Mama said: “To all of my fellow countrymen, thank you for supporting me. I’m sorry I didn’t get the win, I did my best but it wasn’t enough. Sunny Edwards is a great champion and a talented boxer.

“He’s smart and fast, but next time I will come back stronger. I promise you all I will go back to the Philippines and train hard for the next opportunity.”

There was a controversial ending between Donnie Nietes and Norbelto Jimenez as the two men fought to a split draw after 10 rounds of action in the WBO super-fly title.

Four-weight world champion Nietes (43-1-6, 23 knockouts) and challenger Jimenez (30-9-6, 16 knockouts) both gave it their all in the contest, with each fighter getting the advantage over the other at various points in the contest.

“I felt I controlled it from the first round, then in the seventh round he was running around the ring,” said Nietes. “I noticed that he fights really dirty. I’m 39-years-old, and the key to this game is discipline. “I was able to make it out of the last round as still the champion. It depends on the promoter if they want to schedule a rematch again.”

Jimenez said: “I feel all the crowd know that I should have been the winner. The fight was meant to be 12 rounds and they put it down two rounds because they don’t trust their fighter. If Nietes wants to win a world title, then he has to face me again.”

Other results:

Bakhodir Jalolov beat Julio Cesar Calimeno round 1 KO

Jono Carroll beat Aelio Mesquita round 2 TKO