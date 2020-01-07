Philadelphia, Utah and Dallas among day’s other winners in the NBA

DeMar DeRozan. Image Credit: AP

San Antonio: DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs hit a season-high 19 three-pointers to beat Milwaukee 126-104 on Monday night, snapping the Bucks’ five-game winning streak.

Patty Mills added 21 points, shooting 6 of 10 on three-pointers, for San Antonio (15-20). LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay added 18 points each.

The Spurs finished 19 for 35 on 3s and shot 51 per cent overall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee. Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points.

Joel Embiid scored 18 points while playing with a dislocated left ring finger, Ben Simmons had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Philadelphia ended a four-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma City 120-113.

The 76ers lost all four games on a trip that knocked them down the Eastern Conference standings and raised questions about how far this team can go in the playoffs.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, Joe Ingles added 22 and Utah extended their winning streak to six games by holding off New Orleans 128-126.

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season to lead Dallas past Chicago 118-110.