Sharon Stone Image Credit: Supplied

Sharon Stone, the highly acclaimed actress, producer, director, writer and activist will host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony in Berlin on February 17.

Stone’s portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ was a milestone role for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

She went on to receive further acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama ‘Casino’ in 1995 with a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She also received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in ‘The Mighty’ in 1998 and ‘The Muse’ the following year.

“I am pleased to host the Laureus World Sports Awards. These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage. As we commemorate 20 years of Laureus, we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group,” she said.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Among the Laureus Academy Members and legends of sport so far confirmed to attend are Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt.

It was at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000 that Laureus patron Nelson Mandela spoke the words which sparked the creation of the worldwide ‘Sport for Good’ movement. 20 years on, these words still guide Laureus today: “Sport has the power to change the world; to unite people in a way little else does.”