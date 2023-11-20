Osaka: UAE rugby team put on an impressive show registering two wins from two matches and enter the semi-finals of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. In an exhilarating opening day filled with excitement and competition, the UAE team impressed spectators and supporters with an exceptional performance, securing a second place in pool B.
The UAE team’s journey commenced with a commanding victory over Singapore, finishing with a score of 43-7. However, moments of joy were tinged with concern as the team lost one of its stars, player Emosi, for the next three matches due to a wrongful intervention in the first game.
Dominant show
In UAE’s second match, they continued to shine with a dominant win over Thailand, chalking-up a resounding 47-0, affirming their superiority and readiness to compete at the highest levels. Despite a loss in the final match against Hong Kong 0-24, they secured qualification for the next round against the Asian Games champions Japan in the semi-finals.
With these results, UAE claimed the second spot in the group, and captain Youssef Shaker, assistant coach of the UAE team, expressed immense pride in the players’ performance, and complete confidence in their ability to deliver their best in the upcoming qualification stages.
The semi-finals presents a crucial opportunity for both teams to showcase their strength and advance to the final, igniting excitement among fans and intensifying competition in this thrilling sporting journey. Only one team from the Asian continent directly qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympics, while the second and third in the qualifiers proceed to the global playoff in Monaco next year.