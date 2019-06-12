Tokyo: Organisers have marked 100 days to go before the opening of the Rugby World Cup by saying the challenges of staging the sport’s showpiece event in a non-traditional rugby nation have largely been overcome, most particularly with ticket sales.

The September 20-November 2 tournament will feature 20 teams playing across 12 cities stretching from Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido to Kyushu in the southwest.

“Obviously, there was a bit of a language and cultural challenge early on,” World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said. “There was probably not a lot of big-event experience here other than the 2002 [football] World Cup but I think those challenges have dissipated over time.”

It’s the first time the event will be held outside of the traditional rugby strongholds, having started in 1987 with a Rugby World Cup held jointly by Australia and New Zealand. The tournament has also been hosted across Britain and Ireland, France and South Africa.