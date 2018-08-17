Arlington: The Texas Rangers scored four runs in the eighth inning to complete a comeback from a five-run deficit, and an unusual triple play helped them beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 Thursday night.

With the bases loaded with and no outs in the fourth inning, Los Angeles’ David Fletcher hit a one-hopper that appeared headed down the left field line.

Third baseman Jurickson Profar backhanded the ball on a short hop and stepped on third for the first out.

Profar then tagged Taylor Ward, who began the play on third base but was unsure if Profar caught the ball or not and retreated back to third base.

Profar then threw to Rougned Odor for a force at second base to complete the triple play, the sixth in franchise history and the first since May 20, 2009, against the Seattle Mariners.

It was the first triple play in 106 years in which the batter was not retired, according to STATS. The last was turned by the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds on June 3, 1912.

Jose Bautista tied a major league record by collecting seven RBIs off the bench for New York in a 24-4 win over the Phillies, which set a bunch of franchise records in a blowout win during the opener of a double-header at Philadelphia.

The 24 runs and 25 hits were both franchise records for the Mets, snapping marks set exactly 31 years earlier in a 23-10 win over the Chicago Cubs in which New York collected 21 hits.

The seven RBIs were a career high for Bautista, and he became the first major-leaguer to reach that total in a game off the bench since John Mayberry on June 26, 1978. The Mets recorded the lopsided win just 16 days after suffering the most lopsided defeat in franchise history, a 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Zach Eflin recovered from a rocky beginning to last 6 2/3 solid innings and earn the win as Philadelphia salvaged the finale of the doubleheader 9-6.

— Reuters

