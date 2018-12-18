The post went up less than an hour after Mourinho had been removed as manager following a poor season opening for the team and a tempestuous tenure overall. Though removed within a matter of moments, the damage had already been done, with several social media users expressing their displeasure over what was perceived disrespectful and immature behavior from Pogba. But, a few social media users also rushed to Pogba’s defense citing that this was a promotional post for Adidas football that had been scheduled previously.