Squash team has a field day at the courts in Kathmandu

Islamabad: Top seed Tayyab Aslam swatted aside India’s Harindar Pal Singh 3-1 to win gold medal in individual squash event of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Tayyab lost first set 8-11, but bounced back strongly to win next three sets 11-3, 11-8 and 11-8. Second seed Farhoon Mehboob earned bronze as he had conceded defeat to Harindar Pal 3-2 in a nail-biting semi-final thriller on Saturday 9-11,11-8,6-11,11-8, 11-9.