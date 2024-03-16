Dubai: Taekwondo athlete Donia Abu Taleb has qualified for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Saudi female athlete to secure a direct qualification spot for the Games.
Her qualification came through her stellar performance at the Asian qualifiers, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom's sporting history.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, congratulated Abu Taleb for her historic qualification. In a message shared on his official "X" platform account, the Minister expressed his pride and joy, stating, "Congratulations to Donia Abu Talib, for officially qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Achievements are continuing, and ambition does not stop thanks to God, and then the support of the leadership of our country."
Abu Taleb's journey in taekwondo is one of persistence and trailblazing achievements. She began practising the sport at the age of eight and initially trained alongside her brother at a boys' club until she was 13. After being barred from the boys' club, her brother's coach continued her training at home. Her determination led her to join the Saudi Arabian Taekwondo Federation in 2015, spurred by encouragement from her former coach.
Now 27, Abu Taleb's career is adorned with remarkable successes, starting with a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Club Championship in Jordan in 2016. Over the years, she has accumulated numerous accolades, including a notable bronze medal at both global and Asian levels during the 2022-2023 season.