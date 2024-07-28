The Olympics, the greatest show on Earth, runs in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Some of the best sportspersons will showcase their skills in pursuit of gold medals. Here’s a look at 20 standout competitors at this 33rd quadrennial event.

1. Noah Lyles (United States) | Athletics - Men

Lyles is the fastest man in the world, winning the 100m in 9.83 seconds at last year’s World Championships. He also claimed a third consecutive gold in the 200m. The American will seek to replicate this double in Paris and hopes to add a third gold in the 4x100 relay.

2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) | Athletics - Women

Image Credit: AFP

Paris will be Fraser-Pryce’s final Olympics. The sprinter, known for her distinctive multi-coloured hairstyles, won the 100m in 2008 and 2012 and finished second in 2021.

3. Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) | Athletics - Men

Image Credit: AFP

Regarded as the greatest distance runner, Kipchoge aims to become the first to win three gold medals in the marathon. At 39, he is a strong contender in Paris, having previously won two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze since his Olympic debut in Athens 2004.

4. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) | Athletics - Men

Image Credit: AFP

Duplantis, the gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, has dominated pole vaulting, breaking the world record eight times. His latest record of 6.24m, set in April, is 8cm higher than anyone else in the sport’s history. He has won both outdoor and indoor world championships twice.

5. Simone Biles (United States) | Artistic gymnastics - Women

Image Credit: AFP

At 27, Biles is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. She has won 37 Olympic and world championship medals and hopes to add to her tally in Paris.

6. Katie Ledecky (United States) | Swimming - Women

Image Credit: AFP

Ledecky dominated the 2016 Olympics with five gold medals and two world records (400m & 800m freestyle). She became the first swimmer since 1968 to win the 200, 400, and 800m freestyles at the same Olympics. In Tokyo, she won four more medals, including golds in the 800 and 1500m freestyle. In her fourth Olympics, Ledecky aims to add to her tally of nine gold medals.

7. LeBron James (United States) | Basketball - Men

Image Credit: AFP

James, a double Olympic gold medallist (2008 & 2012), has scored 273 points in the Summer Games since his debut in 2004. A four-time NBA champion, he leads Team USA’s basketball charge in Paris. The 2012 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year is one of three American men (Anthony and Durant are the others) to appear in four Olympics.

8. Stephen Curry (United States) | Basketball - Men

Image Credit: AFP

Curry, one of the greatest players of his generation, will compete in the Olympics for the first time. He joins NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum as Team USA aim for gold. The Americans have won the last four gold medals and seven of the last eight.

9. Leon Marchand (France) | Swimming - Men

Image Credit: AFP

A five-time world champion, Marchand is a favourite to win the men’s 400m individual medley. He aims to end France’s 12-year gold medal drought in swimming.

10. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) | Tennis - Men

Image Credit: AFP

Alcaraz, one of the world’s top tennis players, enters the Olympics fresh from his second consecutive Wimbledon triumph. The Olympic tournament will be held on Roland Garros clay, where Alcaraz won the French Open title in June.

11. Victor Wembanyama (France) | Basketball - Men

Image Credit: AFP

Wembanyama, one of the most famous French athletes, is a 7-foot-4-inch basketball star and the first player from France to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. He became the first in history to score over 1,500 points (1,522), block at least 250 shots (254), and hit 100 three-pointers (128) in a single season.

12. Diana Taurasi (United States) | Basketball - Women

Image Credit: AFP

Taurasi aims to become the first basketball player—male or female—to win six Olympic gold medals. The US women have won gold in every Olympics since 1996. WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, Taurasi won her first gold 20 years ago.

13. Dominika Banevic (Lithuania) | Breaking - Women

Image Credit: @MNaujienos/X.com

As breaking, or breakdancing, makes its Olympic debut in Paris, defending world champion Banevic, 17, is a favourite for the gold medal. Also known as B-Girl Nicka, she stands out with her complex moves and deep understanding of music.

14. Zheng Haohao (China) | Skateboarding

Image Credit: @SodapopWong/X.com

Zheng, 11, is the youngest Olympian in Paris and the youngest Chinese athlete to ever compete at the Summer Games. The skateboarder will be competing in the park event.

15. Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) | Rhythmic Gymnastics - Women

Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) - Rhythmic Gymnastics Image Credit: @TeamD/X.com

Varfolomeev, 17, dominates rhythmic gymnastics. She won every event at last year’s World Championships, becoming only the second person in history to complete a full sweep.

16. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) | Football - Women

Image Credit: @Olympics/X.com

Bonmatí played a stellar role in Spain’s World Cup win last year, scoring three goals and winning the Golden Ball for best player of the tournament. The Barcelona midfielder was recognised as the world’s best player with the Ballon d’Or Féminin award in October.

17. Xander Schauffele (United States) | Golf - Men

Image Credit: AFP

Defending Olympic champion Schauffele arrives in Paris fresh from British Open win, marking the best year of his career. One of the most talented golfers, he broke through this year with a PGA Championship win in May, followed by the Open Championship in July.

18. Teddy Riner (France) | Judo - Men

Image Credit: AFP

World champion Riner, one of the two French athletes to light the Paris Olympic cauldron, has been dominating judo. He aims to win his record-breaking sixth Olympic medal in his home city of Paris. He has won three Olympic golds and two bronzes since 2008.

19. Daiki Hashimoto (Japan) | Artistic gymnastics – Men

Image Credit: AFP

Daiki Hashimoto, 22, comes to Paris as the defending all-around and horizontal bar champion in Olympics and as a four-time world champion. Known for his exceptional skills and determination, Hashimoto continues to be a dominant force in gymnastics.

20. Caeleb Dressel (United States) | Swimming - Men

Image Credit: AFP