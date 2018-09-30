Anaheim, California: Khris Davis hit his major league-leading 48th homer and the Oakland Athletics locked up their winningest season in 16 years with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Jed Lowrie homered and drove in two runs for the playoff-bound A’s (97-64), who hadn’t won 97 games since going 103-59 in 2002.

A majors-best 42-22 since the All-Star break, the A’s are already locked into a trip to New York on Wednesday for the AL wild card playoff game against the Yankees.

Kaleb Cowart had an RBI single for the Angels, whose four-game winning streak ended with a landmark loss.