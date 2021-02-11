The finale of the 2021 Formula One Abu Dhabi has been scheduled from December 10-12 this year. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archive

Dubai: Formula One has hailed its ‘#WeRaceAsOne’ initiative heading towards the start of the new racing season in the last week of March.

Following the launch of the ‘#WeRaceAsOne’ initiative last year while supporting the ‘#PurposeDriven Movement’ launched by the FIA, Formula 1 has confirmed that the move will now become the official Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) platform for the sport. The initiative was created in June last year ahead of the return to racing following the break in the Championship due to COVID-19.

The 2021 F1 season will get under way with the opening round to be held at the Sakhir track in Bahrain from March 26-28, followed by the Italian Grand Prix in the second half of April. The 23-race calendar will conclude with the traditional finale of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit from December 10-12.

“On our return to racing, we wanted to show our determination to tackle the major issues that we as a sport, but also society, are facing. Those issues are important to the longer-term future of our sport, but equally have a major impact on the communities we race in and countries around the world,” F1 has said in a press statement.

“On our return to racing in 2020, we wanted to recognise the two major issues dominating society’s consciousness during that time, COVID-19, and inequality. Throughout the season we paid tribute to people around the world for the incredible strength and fortitude shown against the global pandemic. The rainbow was chosen by Formula 1 to sit alongside #WeRaceAsOne as it became a symbol used internationally to bring communities together,” the statement added.

The sport wants to now use the restart to show it stands united against racism and is doing more to address inequality and diversity in Formula 1. This was highlighted at every race with the 20 drivers uniting in their support of ending racism before the start of the race.

The plan, henceforth, is that a moment will be included before the start of each race this season to show their united support for important issues that will be discussed with the drivers and the teams ahead of the start of the season.

Consequently, the rainbow will no longer feature alongside the #WeRaceAsOne platform. And though the COVID19 pandemic is still an ongoing battle, F1 will be focussing the platform on the three core pillars of their ESG strategy of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and community. “These areas are a priority for the sport where progress has already been made, but with more commitments to be delivered in the coming months and years,” the statement noted.