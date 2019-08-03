Red Bull's Max Verstappen gives his thumb up after securing his first ever pole position in Hungarian Grand Prix. Image Credit: AFP

Hungaroring, Hungary: Max Verstappen celebrated his long-awaited maiden pole position with record-breaking speed on Saturday when he topped the times for Red Bull in a tense and closely-fought qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In doing so, he became the 100th different pole sitter in Formula One, doing so at the same Hungaroring track where his father Jos had claimed his first podium for Benetton 25 years earlier in 1994. The 21-year-old Dutchman’s first pole came at his 94th Grand Prix and after he has won seven.

Verstappen’s success sparked rowdy celebrations among his large following of Dutch fans in the open grandstands after he had out-paced the two Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in a breathless finish.

Verstappen’s best lap in one minute and 14.572 seconds was just 0.018 beyond the reach of Bottas with Hamilton a close third - ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Pierre Gasly was sixth in the second Red Bull ahead of British rookie Lando Norris and his resurgent McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz with Kimi Raikkonen ninth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Romain Grosjean.

“It’s incredible,” said Verstappen.

“I am very happy! There’s still a race to do and at the end of the day, it is the most important, but it’s very nice and it is great for all the team.”

Starting grid

1st row

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

2nd row

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

3rd row

Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari)

Pierre Gasly (FRA/Red Bull-Honda)

4th row

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Renault)

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren-Renault)

5th row

Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari)

6th row

Nico H|lkenberg (GER/Renault)

Alexander Albon (THA/Toro Rosso-Honda)

7th row

Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso-Honda)

Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari)

8th row

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari)

George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes)

9th row

Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault)

10th row

Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes)

Robert Kubica (POL/Williams-Mercedes)