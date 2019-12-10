Rashid Al Dhaheri on the podium with his team. Image Credit: Organisers

Macao: The world-class karting circuit in Macao was the venue for Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri’s biggest win yet of his young karting career — a fitting end to a season where the youngster achieved four international Championships and multiple podiums, making him the most successful Mini driver on the podium for 2019.

Rashid exceeded expectations in Macao to achieve an outstanding performance throughout qualifying to place him on the first row and ultimately win this prestigious last race.

“I have no words to describe how I feel today,” said Al Dhaheri. “To start the last race of the season off on the front row and to win in Macao is a fantastic feeling. I am happy and proud to fly the UAE flag in Macao that is one of the world’s most prestigious racing tracks. I want to thank the team for their full commitment and support this season, the title is a collective victory. We all should be proud of what we achieved today together. Next year, we will continue to work hard together and keep up the momentum”.

Now Al Dhaheri and his team are looking forward to next year, to win new titles that will open him the doors of the single-seater racing cars’ categories.