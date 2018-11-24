“My first run, I could feel there was plenty I needed to improve. The gap was smaller between us in the first run. Second run there was definitely some track improvement and both [Hamilton and I] managed to find some time but it got more complete in the lap towards the end. I think what hurt was there was a couple of runs in the laps with the old tyres in Q2. Some other rounds, I struggled with something in the car but happy to have a decent run in the Q3 as that way we could secure one-two,” said Bottas, who last year had pipped Hamilton for pole.