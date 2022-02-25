Formula One has called off the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, scheduled on September 23-25 this year, in view of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
In a statement released on Friday, the F1 authorities said: ''The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.
''On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.''
The Russian race at Sochi's Olympic Park was due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from 2023.
Meanwhile, Haas - whose title sponsor is Russian company Uralkali and who have a Russian driver in Nikita Mazepin - withdrew team boss Guenther Steiner from the pre-season testing press conference on Thursday.
Mazepin, F1's only Russian driver, told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that he was "not struggling" with the situation.
The European football governing body has already postponed a Uefa Youth League match due to take place in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.