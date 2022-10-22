Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out all Grandstand seats and Hospitality Packages for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022, with unprecedented global interest in the sport following last year’s nail-biting finale, and demand from fans seeking new experiences across the weekend driving record-breaking sales.

The news comes as the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend prepares to host its largest ever number of race goers and once again bring the world to the UAE, cementing further the emirate’s global reputation as a hub for sporting events and excellence.

Yas Marina Circuit’s all-new stand added along the North Straight and brand-new hospitality options, including Deck at Nine, were created to accommodate the increased demand for race weekend tickets, and also sold out in record time – two months before the teams line up on the grid.

Global music artists

Excitement is building even further as the Circuit will soon announce the two global music artists that will perform at Etihad Park on Thursday and Sunday night, bookending four nights of world-class music entertainment at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar already confirmed to entertain ticket holders on Friday and Saturday. Those wishing to upgrade their concert experiences to Golden Circle access must act fast, with limited spots remaining.

On the announcement of all Grandstand and Hospitality Packages being fully sold out, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “I am delighted to share that all tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix have officially sold out, in the fastest ever time since our inaugural event in 2009.

“We are now switching our focus to delivering yet another world-class entertainment weekend for the record number of fans who will travel from around the world to Yas Island in November, with more exciting announcements coming soon.

Magic of Abu Dhabi

“With global fans looking to experience the magic of Abu Dhabi and ‘Go Unreal’ in 2022, we are on course for what promises to be an incredible four-day Yas Island weekend experience – from music superstars to fine dining options and all-new hospitality packages. For those unlucky not to have secured their seat at this year’s race, we are already planning for tickets for next year’s race to go on sale earlier than ever before to ensure our fans can book early and ensure they get to enjoy the magic of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.”