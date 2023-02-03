Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management on Thursday announced tickets are on sale for the 15th edition of the Formula 1 Ethihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

The 23rd and final race of the F1 season will take place from November 24-26 at Yas Marina Circuit, closing out the longest season in the sport’s history. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, spread across four days will see a unique line-up of incredible sport on track, complemented with a world-class line-up of entertainment and hospitality experiences across the Yas Island circuit.

Following a record-breaking Abu Dhabi GP weekend in 2022 that saw the largest ever crowds attend, and to reward loyal fans, organisers have confirmed that early ticket purchasers will avail the ‘early bird’ discount of up to 20 per cent off selected tickets while availability lasts. The event has already seen unprecedented demand for 2023 tickets, and those looking to attend should act quickly to avoid disappointment.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has seen four title championships decided in the season-concluding race. Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to gaining access to their respective day at the circuit, Abu Dhabi 2023 ticket holders also get to enjoy the evening’s concert as well as free entry to one of Yas Island’s fun-filled adventure parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, or Seaworld Abu Dhabi, with the offer running across the Abu Dhabi GP weekend from November 22 to 27 for ticket holders.

Proud day

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is a proud day as we announce that tickets for the 15th edition of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are on sale, earlier than ever before. Following a record-breaking 2022, which saw record crowds attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, we were thrilled to witness the demand for tickets from our international fanbase, and the start of the season presents a unique opportunity to ensure our fans locally and from around the world are able to purchase their tickets and plan for the season ahead.”