Project Pitlane has workers and technicians from seven F1 teams plying their trade for a different cause Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Seven UK-based Formula 1 teams and their respective technology arms along with Formula 1 have made significant progress in defining and coordinating their response to the UK government’s call for assistance with the manufacture of medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The combined efforts from the seven teams - termed ‘Project Pitlane’ - are part of a UK industry-wide effort to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need. Project Pitlane is focused on three workstreams that vary in scope from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support in scaling the production of existing ventilator designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to the rapid design and prototype manufacture of a new device for certification and subsequent production, according to a press release from F1.

The seven teams collaborating in the project include Red Bull Racing, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Williams.

In each instance, Project Pitlane will pool the resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly. F1’s unique ability to rapidly respond to engineering and technological challenges allows the group to add value to the wider engineering industry’s response.