National series

The UAE Rotax MAX Challenge is the UAE’s only national karting series where each driver scores points for each race meeting. The drivers with the most points in each of the classes are crowned the national champion. There is a detailed rule book for both technical and sporting regulations and while impressive trophies are awarded, the organisers pick performing drivers to represent the UAE in the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals which is held in a different country each year. Cherian has represented the UAE several times before and a highlight for him came in 2019 at the MENA Cup in Muscat, Oman, where he received a medal from former FIA president Jean Todt accompanied by current FIA president Mohammed Bin Sulayem.

The talented driver also represented the UAE in Bahrain in 2021 and again in Portugal in 2022. “It was an honour,” he says, and the Dubai-born racer is ready to do it again. “The Grand Finals is a global event bringing together the best drivers from all over the world. Hence it is quite an unforgettable experience to be able to take part in it.”

He is getting plenty of support as he gears up for the event, particularly from his parents Mekha and Sheryl, his school and his team. “My family is and has always been my biggest source of support,” continues Cherian whose strong passion for motorsports stems from the enthusiasm he has for cars and speed. “I am also grateful for all the help I get from my school GEMS WSO, who have awarded me a sports scholarship this year. Last but not least, my team, Brand Racing, whom I have been with since the start, are always by my side supporting and helping me to become a better driver.”

With the 2022-23 season coming to a close, the racing calendar will now shift to Europe until the end of autumn with championships such as the Belgium Netherlands League racing, RMC Euro Trophy and RMC International trophy all taking place. Cherian intends to take part in some of these events and is looking forward to competing with top drivers from all over the world.

Racing legends

He is leaving his mark in karting tracks from the Al Ain Raceway, Dubai Kartdrome, Muscat Speedway and Yas Marina with several first-place finishes reaching speeds in excess of 100kph but he is keen to explore GT, Touring and other categories. Formula One, the pinnacle of motor racing, is also on his mind and several legends including Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton all started in karting. But Cherian is wary of how difficult it would be to get there without serious financial backing. “Whilst almost every karting driver would aspire to reach Formula One, the level of competition not to mention high costs involved makes it difficult to pursue without proper support and sponsorships.”