It was a challenging day for Team UAE at the RMC Grand Finals. Image Credit: Organisers

Naples: Qualifying Race day for the 2019 Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) Grand Finals at Circuito Internationale di Napoli, in Sarno, proved to be a mixed bag of results for Team UAE.

After a below-par Wednesday, Team UAE drivers had their work cut out on Thursday for the Qualifying Races on the day for each class.

The team woke up to the news that DD2 Master driver Gianluca Elmosi was forced to withdraw from the event to attend to personal matters.

After starring on Wednesday and on Thursday morning’s Qualifying Race 2 in which he finished fifth, it went downhill for Lachlan Robinson in the Senior MAX in Qualifying Race 3 when he was shunted off on two occasions.

The first bent his kart and caused a slow puncture, but he persevered and was carving his way up the field until he was punted off a second time and ended 20th out of the 72 drivers in the class.

With only three years of karting under his belt, Kyle Kumaran has given an impressive account of himself.

Getting better with each race he finished 15th in Qualifying Race 2, and 14th in the next race to end 26th out of 72 drivers.