Suzuka: Carlos Sainz said on Thursday that he wanted his Formula One future to be sorted out “sooner rather than later” as he prepares to leave Ferrari at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, who won the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago, will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and does not yet have a seat for next season.

Sainz said ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix that he has been speaking to “pretty much all” the teams in Formula One and wants to resolve his future quickly.

“It’s a matter of going more into detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and my future,” he said.

Returning from appendicitis surgery

“I don’t have any news for you or nothing to say here today.

“The only thing I would say is that it’s time now to speed up a bit everything and, hopefully, we can get it sorted out sooner rather than later.”

Sainz came back from appendicitis surgery to lead Ferrari to a one-two in Melbourne ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

He missed the previous race in Saudi Arabia and was bedridden for a week as he recovered from the operation.

Red Bull's chief technology officer Adrian Newey with Ferrari engineers and Carlos Sainz Jr's car before the race. Image Credit: Reuters

Back at the gym

Sainz said he was feeling back to 100 per cent in Japan.

“I’ve been riding my bike this week, stayed in Australia for a week and started coming back to the gym,” he said.

“Not lifting heavy numbers like I used to do in the past but at least I can get my training done.”

Sainz’s win in Melbourne came as triple world champion Max Verstappen failed to finish a race for the first time in two years because of a brake issue.

Underwhelming start to season

Ferrari had made an underwhelming start to the season, with Red Bull’s Verstappen cruising home in the first two races.

Sainz said no one at his team was getting carried away with their Australian success.

“I think it’s important to turn the page quickly in the good and in the bad,” he said.