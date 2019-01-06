Al Baloushi, the local and Arab champion, is a man of records and having pioneered in the Motocross and Off-Road racing in the region for over 15 years, he has more “first ever” and “only UAE national” in his CV than any other Arab rider. Adding to this record, he is once again the only Emirati competitor participating in Dakar 2019, having the honour to take the colours of the UAE flag to the remote lands of Peru, where millions are expected to follow the race during the next 10 days.