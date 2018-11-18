R’n’B hit-maker The Weeknd will return to the UAE to perform on November 23. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist rose to fame with hits such as The Hills, Can’t Feel My Face and Starboy. Born Abel Tesfaye, the notoriously private singer-songwriter puts it all on the line in his music, sonically inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson. And though Tesfaye has made headlines for his private life, too — he’s currently dating model Bella Hadid — he often leaves his listeners guessing on what goes on behind his decadent lyrics.