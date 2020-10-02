The Professional Fighters League Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: All it takes to make a name for yourself in combat sports is to score an upset. We have all seen fighters over the years step inside the cage, catch an opponent looking past them and end up on the wrong end of the bout.

In the Professional Fighters League (PFL), that can happen on any given night and from any given marquee location.

As the only MMA promotion to hold regular season, play-off and championship events, the PFL lays it all out in front of both the fighter and the fan.

Win, and you advance to the next round - and move one step closer to achieving the richest payday in sports: $1 million.

That is a number that speaks to every fighter from any given country out there. And that is one of the biggest reasons why the PFL has a distinct international flavor among its roster of world-class athletes including Kayla Harrison, Rory MacDonald and Ray Cooper III.

To close out the most recent season of action, the PFL brought its championship night with six million-dollar winners to New York City and Madison Square Garden. How will they top that? By taking it to Saudi Arabia, one of the fastest growing sports destinations in the world.

Over the years, the Middle East kingdom has been home to such events as the heavyweight boxing championship rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, along with a handful of WWE events titled Crown Jewel, and even football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2019 italian Super Cup.