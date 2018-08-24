Dubai: Cricket School of Excellence’s (CSE) Miskat Chowdhury produced a deadly five-wicket spell against Clydesdale Under-18 team during this academy’s tour of Scotland. Clydesdale team was made up of mainly Scotland’s Under-17 players and Chowdhury produced a spell of 5 wickets for 38.

CSE played a series of six matches which included a two-day game and 40-over games. Chowdhury’s spell came in a two day match in which Clydesdale were bowled out for 165. Chasing the score CSE were 65 for 5 when rain stopped play. To bowl out the strong Clydesdale for 165 was a creditable feature. Usama Qureshi too bowled brilliantly in the match to bag 4 for 34 in the same game.

Speaking to Gulf News, CSE head coach Obaid Hameed said: This tour has been very useful as we wanted our boys to compete with the best from associate countries as they are more likely to play them in the future. We have toured Test playing nations in the past but we don’t really get their cream of players playing against us. So during this tour we played against the best in their age group and it served us well.”

The star performers of the tour were Vriitya Aravind, Ronak Panoly and Wasi Shah who have also been performing consistently in UAE domestic matches.

“Our idea was to take these boys and give them overseas exposure to further enhance their development at an early age. The biggest challenge for any player is to be in foreign alien conditions so this was a perfect experience for everyone and though results weren’t really on our side I’m certain we managed to take a lot of positives forward. We would also like to thank Cricket Scotland for their invitation and looking after us,” added Hameed.

Speaking after his five wicket spell, Miskat said: “Cricket is everything to me and though I was a late starter I want to prove myself and be among the top cricketers in the UAE. CSE and my family are giving me all the support to realise my dream.”

Miskat was part of the Ajman Nawabs winning side in the recently concluded Ajman Rising Stars Cup.