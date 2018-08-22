Dubai: Some of the world’s most renowned cricketers-turned-coaches will be inspiring the franchise teams in the UAE T20X — the Emirates Cricket Board’s inaugural tournament set to commence in December.

The top coaches that have registered to be a part of the event are legends such as Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq and Chaminda Vaas. Over 98 coaches from 11 countries have expressed their interest in coaching franchise teams and the list also includes India’s VVS Laxman, Robin Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanjay Bangar and Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Speaking about the response from such big names, Zayed Abbas, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Board Member and official spokesperson, said: “The coaching roster we are currently building boasts some of the sport’s best former players and career coaches and is another clear demonstration of our commitment to not only showcase emerging talent, but to provide them with a high standard of competition and world-class coaching that will help develop their individual game.”

The presence of these coaches is expected to inspire the youngsters who will be playing for the different teams. UAE T20X teams are expected to be made up of four emerging and junior players in addition to the three ICC Associate Member players and three national team players from the UAE. Every squad will also feature five international star players and an international Icon.

The organisers of the UAE T20X had last week announced legendary cricketer AB de Villiers as the league’s global ambassador ahead of the further announcement of the five Icon players.