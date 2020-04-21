Kevin Pietersen shared this photo on Twitter, look what CSK replied Image Credit: Twitter

A ‘savage’ Twitter reply by Indian Premier League cricket team, Chennai Super Kings, to England cricketeer Kevin Pietersen on April 18, is winning the internet. Taking a playful dig at the Team India wicket-keeper and batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former England player posted a throwback photograph of himself with a cheeky caption.

In the photo, Pietersen can be seen pointing out towards a certain direction as if saying something to the former Indian skipper. Pietersen’s caption read: "Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy."

In response to this, the Indian Premier League’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise dropped a hilarious tweet.

Hitting the ball right back, they posted a classic photo, showing off Dhoni's lightning stumping abilities with the caption: “But sometimes you don’t need fielders!”

This response won many hearts and ended up receiving more retweets than Pietersen's initial tweet.

Dhoni followers also did not lose any opportunity troll Pietersen in a light-hearted manner.

Tweeted @vlp1994 posted: “Hey @KP24 don't challenge Dhoni… The last time he put a fielder there, a certain KP was caught and Dhoni's team won the championship!”

Like many others, tweep @goyal_sonal posted: “You are still his first test wicket KP.”

However, cricket fan @DwarakanX clarified saying this decision was overturned: “Actually he is not! He was given ‘out’ but then they reviewed it, and he was given ‘not out’. Just watched a press meet…”

According to crickettimes.com: “Pietersen and Dhoni, much like other cricketers, are currently spending time at home as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic.