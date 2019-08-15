Melbourne: The Wallabies are “hungry” to snap a 17-year Bledisloe Cup drought, coach Michael Cheika warned Thursday as he savours the chance to inflict back-to-back defeats on the All Blacks.

His team stunned the world champions 47-26 in Perth last weekend and head to Auckland needing another win to claim the trans-Tasman silverware for the first time since 2002.

An All Blacks victory would level the series and see them retain the trophy as holders, gaining a psychological edge heading into their World Cup title defence in Japan next month.

“We know we haven’t had it for a long time and we’re hungry to get it, to go there and do our best and try and take the trophy,” Cheika said ahead of the team’s departure from Melbourne, where they have been fine-tuning before Saturday’s blockbuster clash.