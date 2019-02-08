Dubai: The Doug Watson-trained Mystique Moon demonstrated his versatility when notching up his second successive victory of the season, this time on his debut at Jebel Ali Racecourse, when taking out the Emirates Airline-sponsored feature race.
A winner on the final UAE meeting of 2018 at the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club in the Dh200,00 HH Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup, Mystique Moon showed plenty of ability under jockey Pat Dobbs to comfortably beat Jebel Ali hope Draco, by five and a half lengths.
Mystique Moon has also raced twice at Meydan Racecourse, where he finished fourth and five respectively, and on the last occasion encountering traffic problems which undermined his chances.
Dobbs was in the saddle for the first time, with Sam Hitchcott having previously partnered the five-year-old son of Shamardal.
The winner, who had a pair of wins on the UK all-weather when raced by Charlie Appleby, carried the colours of Mohammad Khalifa Al Basti in his latest, and most impressive victory.
If Draco was denied a third course victory, stable companion Salayel more than compensated when recording an impressive 4 1/4 length victory over Galaxy Road in the Airbus 380 handicap for trainer Nicholas Bachalard.
A man who rarely leaves Jebel Ali Racecourse without a trophy is Ali Rashid Al Rayhi and although the popular Emirati handler was kept waiting until the seventh and last race of the day, it proved to be worth the wait as Alraased bolted up the hill to post a cosy 1¼ length victory over Chess Master.
It was only a second win in 10 starts for the 10-year-old Alraased who is a favourite with the trainer.
“We have always like his attitude and although he is coming on in age he still retains his passion for a battle,” said Al Rayhi. “He’s as fit as he has ever been and has been training well. He always shows up plenty in the morning.
“Jim (Crowley) gave him a very good ride and horses benefit from the experience some jockeys bring with them and Jim is certainly one of those having raced extensively at almost all the racecourses in the UK.
“Wins like these are a big boost for the team at home and helps them to give one hundred per cent. I’m very happy for them.”