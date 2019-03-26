Seeking The Soul seen during morning trackwork at Meydan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dallas Stewart has warned Seeking The Soul’s rivals in the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup his “Macho Man” can be a little bit mean when competing.

One of the top American raiders in the 13-strong field for the world’s richest race, Seeking The Soul was in fine form in 2018 and when winning the Grade 3 Ack Ack Stakes at Churchill Downs before a second-place finish in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile behind City Of Light, who beat him to second again in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in January.

And Stewart believes the six-year-old son of Perfect Soul can roll up his sleeves and get right down to roughing up the opposition on his day.

Trainer Dallas Stewart addressing media after morning trackwork at Meydan. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Stewart is no stranger to Dubai and saddling runners in the biggest race, having sent out Forever Unbridled, who was fifth behind Thunder Snow last year. The American handler believes his stable star definitely has a chance.

“He’s a real tough horse and he trains hard,” said Stewart. “He’s real honest, he’s kind of a ‘Macho Man’ type … He’s a little bit mean. But he does his job, he looks great, he travels well, he’s won over different racetracks, he equalled the track record at Keeneland in an allowance race. So, he knows how to fight with the big boys, he really does. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Seeking The Soul returned from the Pegasus with an injury, but has now recovered fully for his bid to land the lion’s share of the $12 million purse.