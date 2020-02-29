Olivier Peslier wins the Longines Turf Cup on Call The Wind. Image Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

French-trained Call The Wind made amends for his performance in this race last year when he showed himself to be an improving stayer under multiple champion jockey Olivier Peslier to win the $2.5million contest in impressive fashion.

Favourite Cross Counter, winner of the Melbourne Cup in 2018 for Godolphin had every chance to win this but ran out of steam inside the final two furlongs to finish fifth.

Instead, it was left to three British raiders, Mekong, the evergreen Prince of Araar and Contago who gamely chased the winner home.

King Abdulaziz Racetrack, home to world's richest race — the $20m Saudi Cup. Image Credit: Twitter

Race 3. Longines Handicap

Purse: $2.5million (4YO plus, 16 run) 3,000m – Turf

Call of the Wild (Freddy Head) Olivier Peslier

Mekong (Jamie Osborne) Jamie Spencer

Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellows) James Doyle

Contago (F Al Ghareeban)) Luis Morales

Also ran:

Cross Counter, True Self, Twilight Payment, Hibou, Called To The Bar, Dee Ex Bee, King’s Advice, Mafaaheem, Downdraft, Dramatic Device.

Winning Distances: 2 1/2length, 2 ½, 1 ¾