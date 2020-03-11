Matterhorn, ridden by jockey Mickael Barzalona and trained by Salem Bin Ghadayer, wins the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 on Super Saturday at Meydan racecourse last week. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The domestic season continues at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday with a six-race card sponsored by pillar partner Longines.

While the event is closed to the general public in light of measures being taken by the UAE to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, all races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion.

The evening is highlighted by the Longines Master Collection Handicap, a 1600m contest for which 11 runners have been declared.

Recent Jebel Ali winner Talento Purma, the mount of Xavier Ziani, looks the one to beat.

“He faced a couple of stiff tasks on his first two starts and had not been here that long from Argentina,” Ziani said. “His third start at Meydan was a good effort and he won well at Jebel Ali. Hopefully there is more to come.”

Trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer also saddles Magnificent McCool whose only success came in a Santa Anita maiden in late December 2018.

Red Stables handler Doug Watson is represented by Lytham St Annes, a seven-year-old Bahamian Bounty gelding who has won three times in the UAE.

Watson also saddles Eshtiraak, one of two runners in the race set to carry the famous blue and white silks of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Hamdan’s second runner, Alkaamel will be partnered by Antonio Fresu for Musabbeh Al Mheiri. Racing starts at 6.30pm.

GN Selections

Race 1. Far Sky. 2. What A Metal

Race 2. 1. Rayig. 2 Alta Mahlak

Race 3. 1. Torno Subito. 2. Miracle Maker.

Race 4. 1. Talento Puma. 2. Lytham St Annes.

Race 5: 1. Speedy Move.2. California Jumbo

Race 6. 1. Trenchard. 2 Welford.