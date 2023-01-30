Quickest time

Belgian rider Vranken on Emir De Vy clocked the quickest time of 74.67 seconds in the first round and a time of 36.87 seconds in the jump-off, which was enough to win the Grand Prix, CSI2 category of the One Round With Jump Off – GP – 145cm Class. Ines Joly of France, and Celine Schoonbroodt – De Azeved of Belgium finished second and third respectively.

Speaking after her victory, Vranken said, “It is actually my first time ever in the UAE, and first time competing in an only female class. I feel privileged to have competed in the 10th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup and win the gold trophy in the Grand Prix.

“The tournament is very well organised, and the level of the competition is up to par with other tournaments I have participated in abroad.

“There are always a few things I can fix, although I have been show jumping for over 20 years, and mistakes did happen in my run today, however, it couldn’t have been a better turnout as I won the Grand Prix.”

Final day

The Grand Prix was one of six categories to take place on the fourth and final day of the event which is one of the most respected competitions on the international equestrian circuit.

The day brought the 2023 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup to an end which featured more than 330 horses and over 300 of the world’s best riders across 20 classes from 6 different categories. It had a total prize fund of AED 800,000 - the largest in the event’s history in recognition of the 10th milestone edition.