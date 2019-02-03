Then as the pair comfortably cleared the final obstacle a roar of approval and joy rent through the air at the Sharjah Equestrian Club. Then as the giant television screen flashed the recorded timing, 43.12 seconds, the screams and cheers grew even louder. It was the faster time of the day, eclipsing a star cast of 42 horse and rider combinations from around the world competing in the FEI Jumping World Cup counting for the Arab League.