1. Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored by Mubadala

3.45pm: Purebred Arabians - Group 1, 2,000m (a10F) - Dirt, $1m

Tallab Al Khalediah - trained by Muosa Almasaodi - ridden by Juan Ospina

This unbeaten horse surprised a few people when he won this race last year. Since then he has been unbeaten in all his runs. He won his last two starts by twelve lengths and ten and a quarter length respectively. Owned by Saudi Arabian royalty he looks to have improved again this year and should get your night off to the best of starts.

2. Godolphin Mile Sponsored by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City-District One

4.15pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 2, 1,600m (a8F) - Dirt, $1.5m

Muntazah - trained by Doug Watson - ridden by Jim Crowley

Muntazah ridden by jockey Jim Crowley Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

This horse of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will bid to win the first thoroughbred race on the card. He has had an excellent campaign this year winning three times already at Meydan beating many of these rivals. His latest victory was particularly impressive and should put him just right for today.

3. Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors

4.50pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 2, 3,200m (a16F) - Turf, $1.5m

Cross Counter - trained by Charlie Appleby - ridden by William Buick

Godolphin had been trying for years to win the Melbourne Cup and Cross Counter was the horse to break their duck. Having run in many of the UK best mid distance races last year the step up to 2 miles for the Cup was no problem and with that sort of form in the book it is hard to look elsewhere

4. Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments

5.30pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 1, 1,200m (a6F) - Turf, $2m

Blue Point - trained by Charlie Appleby - ridden by William Buick

Blue Point ridden by jockey William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ruled out of this race on the way to the start last year he will be hoping for better luck this time. In essence he looks the class horse in the race having won both of his starts at Meydan this year. Both times he looked to have things under control and when he hits top gear this time his rivals will have to fly to beat him.

5. UAE Derby Sponsored by Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group

6.05pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 2, 1,900m (a9.5F) - Dirt, $2.5m

Divine Image - trained by Charlie Appleby - ridden by William Buick

Divine Image ridden by William Buick Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Fillies rarely try and win this but it has been done and Divine Image looks to have a serious shot at beating the boys today. She has had a super season at Meydan winning the UAE Oaks and she then destroyed a decent field in the Al Bastakiya. She very much sets the standard for the others to aim at.

6. Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News

6.40pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 1 1,200m (a6F) - Dirt, $2.5m

Roy H - trained by Peter Miller - ridden by Paco Gomes

This horse won the Breeders Cup Sprint this year for the second time in succession which is as good as it gets for sprinting in the USA. He had a great warm up run earlier this year where he easily beat a Grade 2 field. He was third in this race last year and will use that experience to be the one to beat this year,

7. Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World

7.20pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 1, 1,800m (a9F) - Turf, $6m

Almond Eye - trained by Sakae Kunieda and ridden by Christophe Lemaire

Japanese raider Almond Eye swept all before her last year winning the Oka Sho (Japanese 100 Guineas), the Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks), the Shuka Sho and the Japan Cup as well to crown a fabulous unbeaten season. She has an immense following and watch out for the celebrations if she adds this win to her amazing CV.

8. Dubai Sheema Classic Sponsored by Longines

8pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 1, 2,410m (a12F) - Turf, $6m

Rey De Oro - Trained by Kazuo Fujisawa - ridden by Christophe Lemaire

Rey De Oro is another Japanese raider who looks to be a big threat in this great race. He had a super season last year of which the highlight was a win in the Tenno Sho which he won nicely at Tokyo. With the help of superstar jockey Christophe Lemaire he sets a very high standard.

9. Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline

8.40pm: Thoroughbreds - Group 1, 2,000m (a10F) - Dirt, $12m

North America - trained by Satish Seemar - ridden by Richard Mullen

North America ridden by Richard Mullen Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News