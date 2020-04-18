Bivouac and Home Of The Brave beaten during Autumn Meetings in Sydney and Adelaide

Bivouac came up short in the All Aged Stakes (Group 1) run at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia Image Credit: Godolphin

Dubai: Bivouac, Godolphin’s dual Group 1 winning colt, had to settle for fifth place behind four-year-old mare Tofane in Saturday’s All Aged Stakes (Group 1) run at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia.

Ridden by Hugh Bowman for Godolphin’s Sydney-based handler James Cummings, Bivouac broke well for the seven-furlong contest and briefly led, before he was settled in midfield by Bowman, who is best known for riding Australian wonder mare Winx.

With a furlong-and-a-half to run the Godolphin colt was asked for more effort by Bowman, but the change of gears was not forthcoming and Bivouac had to be content with his performance in a tough test.

Tofane prevailed by a short head from defending champion Pierata in the $480,000 contest which was the final event of Sydney’s elite races for the season.

Meanwhile in Morphettville, Adelaide, Godolphin’s Classic hope Home Of The Brave also produce a game performance but could only finish third behind the winner, Gytrash, in the Group 3 Irwin Stakes.

Ridden by Domini Tourneur, Cumming’s colt led with three furlongs left in the five and a half furlong contest, but did not have the acceleration to match the winner and second placed horse, Sunlight.

On what was a rather disappointing day for the Boys in Blue, Triple Ace was beaten in the Grade 3 Arlington Cup in Hanshin, Japan.