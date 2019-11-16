Hong Kong: The Indian challenge at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2019 badminton tournament came to an end as Kidambi Srikanth went down in the semi-final to Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games here on Saturday.

Srikanth, who was trailing 3-11 at mid-break in the first game, lost the first contest 9-21.

In the second game, Srikanth showed signs of a comeback as he was leading 11-8 at mid-break. Srikanth had a game point but the Hong Kong shuttler held his nerve and managed to take the second game 25-23.

Earlier, ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu had also bowed out of the tournament as she lost a close match to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.