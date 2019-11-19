Houston: James Harden scored 36 points, Russell Westbrook had 28 points and a triple-double, and the Houston Rockets coasted to their eighth straight win, 132-108 over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Westbrook had 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the 141st of his career after sitting out to rest in Houston’s last game on Saturday night.

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 42 points in his sixth triple-double of the young NBA season and Dallas sent San Antonio to its sixth straight loss (117-110).