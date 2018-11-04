New York: Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

It was Greiss’ ninth career shutout. Jason Spezza and Tyler Pitlick scored 10 seconds apart, Jason Dickinson had the overtime winner and Dallas beat Washington 4-3 to win their third straight game.

Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th overall to help Toronto blank high-scoring Pittsburgh 5-0. Morgan Rielly scored twice and John Tavares had a goal and an assist to help Toronto improve to 6-0 on the road. The Maple Leafs are averaging an NHL-best 5.4 goals on the road.