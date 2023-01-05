Growing up, Victor ‘Manucho’ Marçal would never have believed that he’d be playing alongside the European Ryder Cup captain at a flagship DP World Tour event. His story is an inspiring one of smart possibilities, defying the odds to become Angola’s best and most loved golfer.

DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions and title partner of the DP World Tour, heard about his incredible golfing story and his ambition to grow the game in his home country; breaking down stereotypes, regardless of social class and wanted to help, it’s a sentiment DP World shares wholeheartedly.

Born in Angola, Victor started playing golf at a young age in his hometown in 1993, however, he didn’t have any golfing equipment. When he first started playing, he used a cork as a ball and a twisted iron stick as a club.

A local older woman helped him on his journey, giving him some golf lessons and an old club, making him practice every day, working on his game. It was at this moment where he knew he had great potential.

Victor showing how he used to have to play golf Image Credit: Supplied

His dedication and perseverance paid off, having now won more than 60 championship titles in Angola with dreams of playing in some international amateur tournaments in 2023. It’s a story of smart possibilities, showing what can be done through hard work and commitment, against all odds.

With Angola being a key market for DP World, Victor was invited to the Nedbank Golf Challenge - the penultimate event on last season’s DP World Tour - on behalf of the Tour’s title partner DP World. Victor played in the Pro-Am alongside Luke Donald, a day which he will never forget. Victor’s story highlights DP World’s ambition help grow the game of golf globally and drive positive community impact.

Victor, speaking about DP World and his experience at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, said:

‘I would like to thank DP World for the invite, it was exciting to be part of Luke Donald’s team, who is an excellent person and player, I was very happy to be given the opportunity.’

It was a great feeling; I didn’t expect to play with players who were the best in the world. I hope DP World continue to support golf, and I thank them a lot for that’.

Victor (far left) lining up alongside Luke Donald at the Nedbank Golf Challenge Pro-Am Image Credit: Supplied

Luke Donald, European Ryder Cup captain, spoke about his experience of playing alongside Victor:

‘It's a really inspiring story. I mean I think there is only one grass course in Angola, but self-taught, and he grew up as a caddy, and the players thought he was too good, and they said, 'you'd better come and play'. And now he's +1 (handicap). He's made an eagle on 2, he made a birdie at 12. A very home-made swing, he's a great driver of the ball and a great player.’

Daniel van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer at DP World, speaking about Victor’s story, said:

‘Victor inspired us to get him to the Nedbank and give him that chance with Luke Donald. He typifies what we’re trying to do, he is the kind of guy that will benefit from the DP World Tour, spreading its wings and giving many more people the chance to play golf who otherwise couldn’t. For us, he’s a classic case study on what we’re trying to do and it’s a wonderful story at the same time.’