The Korea Championship Presented by Genesis, held from 27-30 April, has been hailed as a huge success by title partner, DP World. This also marked the return of DP World Tour to South Korea in over a decade – a show of the commitment which DP World has, to grow the game of golf globally, and in Korea which has over 6.36 million golfers – or one-tenth of the country population.

The DP World Tour is committed to growing the game of golf globally, now playing in over 20 markets with an expansion that tracks alongside DP World’s own journey from a single port operator to a global supply chain provider with over 200 business units.

Ben Cowen, Chief Tournament Business Officer at DP World Tour, said: “We’ve always wanted to come back to South Korea. It’s the third biggest golf market in the world and this tournament truly emphasises the global nature of the DP World Tour.”

Danny van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer, DP World, believes the Korea Championship was a significant addition to the DP World Tour schedule. He said: “It was an excellent week in South Korea which is a key market for DP World and now for the Tour. It’s a great place from which cargo moves to the rest of the world so we are delighted the DP World Tour has made its return to this golf-fanatical country.”

View of gantry cranes and entire port at DP World’s Pusan Newport Company Image Credit: DP World

Pablo Larrazabal crowned 2023 winner



Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal triumphed at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon after shooting an impressive 12 under par in challenging, windy conditions. Larrazabal’s winning putt on the 18th capped off a memorable week, packed with exciting and meaningful onsite community and local engagements.

DP World Caddie Cup



The DP World Caddie Cup returned for its second instalment – where 32 caddies from around the world competed in a nine-hole individual stroke play event. After shooting an impressive one-under-par, Erik Frost from Sweden took home top honours. The DP World Caddie Cup was first launched by DP World in January at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic to celebrate smart partnerships on the Tour.

Golf academy for young golfers



On the opening day of the tournament, DP World hosted local children’s golf academy, ViseN Academy, as special guests at the event. 15 children travelled with their parents and coaches to the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the first DP World Tour event in the country.

Broadcasted to 179 countries

The children, ranging from 6-10 years old, were given a guided tour by DP World to witness golfers in action, learn about the sport and visit the recording area where the tournament was broadcasted to 179 countries around the world.

The children were also given the opportunity to meet Wang Jeunghen, a three-time DP World Tour winner from Seoul, Korea in the fan zone, and saw him in action as he sank a 20ft putt in the DP World Long Putt challenge.

Wang Jeunghen Image Credit: DP World

van Otterdijk commented: “We have a big goal for ourselves in the next ten years as we partner with the European Tour to drive golf into countries and places where it hasn’t been as prominent. It’s important to get the youngsters involved in the game and having them here at this event, where they get to play and engage with the players, was inspirational for them.”

130,000 golf balls

DP World ‘Second Life’ Container



The DP World Second Life Container made its inaugural stopover in Asia to help promote grassroots golf, and to make it more accessible around the world by giving golf balls a second life. Partners, players, and spectators all contributed to the golf ball haul in which over 1,000 were collected at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club during the week. Last year the container travelled 38,000km around the world on the DP World Tour and collected 130,000 golf balls that were donated to grassroots golf projects around the world.