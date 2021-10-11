Colin Montgomerie is a previous winner at the World Golf Awards Image Credit: AP

Thre prestigious World Gold Awards are to be held at the Park Hyatt hotel and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on October 28. This will be the eighth edition of the World Golf Awards under the banner of the World Travel Awards.

A number of category winners will be awarded at a Gala Ceremony at the Park Hyatt, including Best Golf Resort, Best Golf Course, Best Tour Operator and Best New Course.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: “We are tremendously excited to bring World Golf Awards to Dubai for the first time. With every continent represented, the day will be a global gathering of the golf tourism industry, as we find out which brands are shaping our future.

“Despite the challenges that golf tourism has faced in recent unprecedented times, this year’s programme has seen a record number of votes cast by both golf consumers and industry professionals. The appetite for golf tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for our industry’s future as the global recovery gains momentum.”

The 2019 World Golf Awards were also held in the UAE in Abu Dhabi, with the golf event being played at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. This year’s delegates and nominees are invited to play a round of golf at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

Invitations to attend have been sent to the Emirates Golf Federation and other leading industry heavyweights in the UAE as well as internationally.

The event partners of the 2021 World Golf Awards are Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Golf Saudi, DRUH Belts and Buckles and Destination Golf Travel.

Previous winners