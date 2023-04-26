Sport - Golf - Ugo Coussaud
Ugo Coussaud, Number One on the Road to Mallorca Rankings (Harry Grimshaw) Image Credit: Harry Grimshaw, Golf Editor

Frenchman Ugo Coussaud arrives in the UAE sitting in pole position on the Road to Mallorca Rankings ahead of the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The 30-year-old has had a three week break from competitive golf and surprisingly this is his first time visiting the UAE, but he’s loving his experience of it so far, even if it is a little warm!

“It’s hot, it’s hot right now but I love it. I drove to Abu Dhabi from Dubai on Sunday night and I have never seen those wide highways in any country that I’ve been, but I like the place.”

“I have heard of the golf courses, they are beautiful but there is plenty of things to do on the side of the golf. A lot of attractions and things to visit so it’s quite nice to be here and see all of that.”

Watch: Ugo Coussaud Interview Harry Grimshaw, Golf Editor

Ugo picked up a maiden professional win on the Challenge Tour just under a month ago at The Challenge presented by KGA in Bangalore, after he posted a five under par final round of 67 at Karnataka Golf Association.

“Crazy special, my first win on the Challenge Tour after five years, a long time I was waiting for it and it finally came so the first one is always special.”

Road to Mallorca Rankings

Along with a victory, Ugo hasn’t missed a single cut all year, two top ten’s at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open and the Dimension Data Pro-Am in February is the reason he is currently cemented as Number One on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

“The season has been unbelievable from now and I have been trying get things going for these two weeks out here so the golf is good for me right now and I enjoy it. If I can hole some putts and make some birdies then I will try to get into the hunt for Sunday.”

Ugo tees off on Thursday morning in a featured group alongside the UAE’s Number One amateur golfer Ahmad Skaik and South African Casey Jarvis at 08:10 off the 10th tee.