Frenchman Ugo Coussaud arrives in the UAE sitting in pole position on the Road to Mallorca Rankings ahead of the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The 30-year-old has had a three week break from competitive golf and surprisingly this is his first time visiting the UAE, but he’s loving his experience of it so far, even if it is a little warm!

“It’s hot, it’s hot right now but I love it. I drove to Abu Dhabi from Dubai on Sunday night and I have never seen those wide highways in any country that I’ve been, but I like the place.”

“I have heard of the golf courses, they are beautiful but there is plenty of things to do on the side of the golf. A lot of attractions and things to visit so it’s quite nice to be here and see all of that.”

Ugo picked up a maiden professional win on the Challenge Tour just under a month ago at The Challenge presented by KGA in Bangalore, after he posted a five under par final round of 67 at Karnataka Golf Association.

“Crazy special, my first win on the Challenge Tour after five years, a long time I was waiting for it and it finally came so the first one is always special.”

Road to Mallorca Rankings

Along with a victory, Ugo hasn’t missed a single cut all year, two top ten’s at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open and the Dimension Data Pro-Am in February is the reason he is currently cemented as Number One on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

“The season has been unbelievable from now and I have been trying get things going for these two weeks out here so the golf is good for me right now and I enjoy it. If I can hole some putts and make some birdies then I will try to get into the hunt for Sunday.”