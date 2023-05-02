The Challenge Tour remains in Abu Dhabi for the second of back-to-back events as the UAE Challenge takes place at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club from May 4-7.

Dubai resident Joshua Grenville-Wood finished in a tie for second place at last week’s Abu Dhabi Challenge, his best ever finish on the Challenge Tour, and he is hoping to continue riding the crest of the wave at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club this week.

Harry Grimshaw, Gulf News

“The adrenaline was flowing, the nerves were flowing and that’s what we are here for, that’s what we work hard for. It’s that feeling of why we love this game. But it was good, it was really good.

“It was a good experience and it was nice to get some good golf under my belt and I’m really looking forward to this week as well. To play high quality golf with some extremely good players is a good boost.”

Developing golf in the UAE

The 25-year-old who plays out of The Els Club has been a resident in Dubai for the past 4 years, which made him a perfect fit for one of the invitations given out by the Emirates Golf Federation last week. Grenville-Wood took full advantage of that invitation and he heaped praise on the long-term partnership between the European Tour group and Emirates Golf Federation aimed at developing golf in the UAE.

“I’m so grateful to the Emirates Golf Federation. Every time I see them I keep thanking them. Last week has set up a really good foundation for the rest of the year so I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me this week and last week.

“The facilities here are just world class. I also have my coach out here which is a huge help and it’s just the place to be for golfers.”

Joshua Grenville-Wood practicing at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Image Credit: Harry Grimshaw, Gulf News

The stunning Gary Player designed Saadiyat Beach Golf Club overlooks the Arabian Gulf. If the length of the course wasn’t enough to worry about, measuring at 7,750 yards, it also uniquely has 60 bunkers, and add to that the complex greens. Grenville-Wood is hoping to use course knowledge to his advantage this week having played Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on multiple occasions.

“I know what the greens are like which is a real big boost, the greens around here are brutal. They are very big with lots of undulation and they are extremely quick this week which is nice. It’s an absolutely stunning golf course. It is one of my favourites in the UAE so I’m looking forward to what’s in store for the rest of the week.”

Joshua Grenville-Wood fresh off his second place finish last week Image Credit: Harry Grimshaw, Gulf News

Another strong performance from Grenville-Wood this week could see him move further up the Road to Mallorca Rankings, where he currently sits in 33rd place. It’s set up for a potentially career defining week.