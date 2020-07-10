Abu Dhabi: Iraqi police forces have found the body of former Olympic team goalkeeper Karrar Ibrahim inside his car in the Saadoun area, downtown in the capital, Baghdad, Iraqi media reported.
Mawazine News website reported that the body showed signs of suffocation and was transferred to the forensic department. An investigation has begun.
Social media users mourned the loss of the talented goalkeeper.
The news of Ibrahim comes a few days after the assassination of the academic and well-known security analyst Hisham al-Hashemi after he received threats from leaders of the armed Iraqi militias loyal to Iran.