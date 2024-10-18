It’s been nearly two weeks since Manchester United last took to the pitch, but in that time, Erik ten Hag has had more than a few reasons to smile.

Despite the mounting pressure and United languishing in 13th place with just eight points from seven games, the Dutchman still finds himself at the helm, and recent developments suggest he could hold onto his job for the foreseeable future.

First, one of the leading contenders for his position, Gareth Southgate, publicly ruled out a return to management for at least a year, taking him out of the equation.

Then, Thomas Tuchel - who many believed was destined for Old Trafford - was snapped up to manage the England national team instead.

For Ten Hag, it must have felt like Christmas morning when the FA revealed the German would be taking charge of the Three Lions.

Suddenly, the managerial storm clouds have cleared, and he may well be breathing easier, if only for now.

Tuchel was unveiled as the England manager on Wednesday Image Credit: AFP

Assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains a potential successor if Manchester United’s hierarchy chooses to part ways with Ten Hag. However, the Dutchman is viewed more as a stopgap solution than a long-term fix.

The reality is that viable managerial options for United are surprisingly thin now.

In recent days, Middlesbrough manager and former United player Michael Carrick has emerged as one of the favourites, but he surely doesn’t have the experience required to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around.

Other names floating around include Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna - though each would come at a price.

Any move for one of these managers would require United to negotiate a buyout with their current clubs, a route the club seems hesitant to take as Ineos, now overseeing sporting matters, continues to prioritise cost-cutting across the board.

It hasn’t been through any brilliance of his own, but Erik ten Hag now seemingly finds himself with a previously unthinkable commodity - time.

He now has a chance to steady the ship. That starts with Brentford’s visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

I still have my doubts about him being the right man for the job, but I’m more than willing to be proved wrong.

After all, Ten Hag did just that when he orchestrated United’s surprise victory over Manchester City in last season’s FA Cup final. No one, not even the most optimistic United supporter, would have predicted that result.

On that day at Wembley, the Dutchman showed he could deliver a tactical masterclass, which only adds to the frustration for the United faithful who haven’t seen that level of consistency throughout his tenure.

United shocked City in last season's FA Cup final Image Credit: AFP

Of course, Ten Hag must shoulder much of the blame for United’s inconsistency, but the players aren’t blameless either.

Far too often this season, they’ve looked lethargic and disinterested, seemingly unwilling to play the dynamic style of football that Ten Hag implemented so effectively at Ajax.

It raises the question: has he lost the dressing room? If the players no longer want to play for him, that’s a major issue. Regardless of their opinion of the manager, their responsibility is to follow his instructions for the good of the team.

With the recent developments, perhaps any so-called "bad apples" in the squad will realise Ten Hag doesn’t look to be going anywhere anytime soon. Maybe they’ll finally rally behind him and buy into his philosophy.

It’s all ifs, buts, and maybes at the moment, but there’s a real opportunity for United to go on a positive run.

Favourable fixtures on the horizon - including matches against West Ham, Leicester, Ipswich and Everton – give the Red Devils a chance to build some much-needed momentum.