“I know my team for the Wolves game and I want people who will be in the trenches because I was let down by one or two tonight,” Warnock told reporters. “I’m not going to throw the towel in and I’ll make sure we’re ready.” After beating Bournemouth and Southampton in succession to lift themselves out of the relegation zone following the death of new signing Emiliano Sala in a plane crash last month, Cardiff have now lost two matches in a row.