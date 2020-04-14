Unai Emery, who was sacked as Arsenal's head coach last November. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: It has all come down to a woman who, if the words of former Arsenal coach Unai Emery is to be believed, led to his downfall.

Sacha Wright, who broke up with the Spaniard in March, has come clean on the actual situation that led to Emery being relieved of his duties with the Gunners in November 2019.

Emery’s former partner has claimed that the ex-Arsenal manager had blamed her for his sacking at Arsenal, with the Spanish coach branding her a “white witch”, according to reports appearing in the British media.

Emery had led Arsenal for a one-week hiatus to Dubai earlier in the summer last year before being sacked after less than 18 months at the Emirates Stadium.

Much was expected to Emery as a successor to Frenchman Arsene Wenger following his successes at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain. But, things didn’t work out for the former Gunners boss with the club going backwards before a change was made.